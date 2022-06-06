ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)—Monroe county wants to know how slow your internet can be, and has launched a new survey to figure it out.

In conjunction with Magellan Advisors, The Monroe County Broadband Advisory Task Force is seeking information on the efficacy of internet service in low income and rural areas throughout the county.

“Nearly one-fifth of city households and one-third rural households do not have access to

high speed internet. In the year 2022, that is unacceptable,” County Executive Adam Bello stated in a press release. “This survey is two-fold as it will identify the barriers and locations that prevent access to

affordable high speed internet and help us structure a plan to provide quality internet access

to all of our residents. In return, better access to high-speed broadband also will attract new

businesses to our region, drive economic growth, support education and strengthen our

community.”

The move comes just days after Greenlight Networks, a fiber-optic internet service provider founded in Rochester, was acquired by a New York City private equity firm.

The survey includes an internet speed test. The task force recommends that residents take the survey using a laptop plugged into their home or business router. For residents who are only able to connect with a smartphone, they request connecting to home or work Wi-Fi and not cellular data.

Ideally, the task force requests users take the survey between 6p.m. and 9p.m. during peak internet usage times.

Take the survey in either English or Spanish by clicking here.

As a last resort, physical copies of the survey are also available at any library within the Monroe County library system.