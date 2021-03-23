Monroe County Stop DWI coordinator retiring after 23 years: ‘It’s time for someone else to build from here’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The coordinator of the Monroe County Stop DWI program is retiring after 23 years on the job. This is the only program of its kind in the country that puts money from DWI fines back into the community.

Peggy Duffy has experienced plenty of DWI-related trauma in her lifetime. Two of her sisters, her parents, and a nephew have all been impacted by impaired drivers.

“Within a 10 year period, four separate crashes, five separate individuals in my family traumatized by impaired driving,” said Duffy.

Her youngest sister and father didn’t survive these crashes. Duffy said while dealing with her personal trauma she also drew from it to make a difference.

“Trying to make people realize it’s not something to fool around with, when you’re driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance you are not in your right mind.”

The Stop DWI program started in New York State in 1982. Duffy started as the coordinator of Monroe County’s program in 1998. The program puts the money from DWI fines back into the community where the crime occurred to deal with the problem directly.

“There is a ripple effect, it doesn’t just go away because the crash has occurred. It’s only the beginning for a family with trauma and how to deal with it, so it’s so important for the community to step in and help those people in trauma.”

Duffy said she’d like to see more programs in the community to help people dealing with trauma.

She said she decided to retire due to newer laws, including the possibility of legalizing marijuana. She said she’s worried about more impaired driving if this passes.

“I’m just not seeing it going in a good direction for community and people so it saddens me and I will pray for people but it was time for me to let a new person come in and build from here.”

Duffy said she’s not sure what’s next, but she’s not afraid, only filled with trust and excitement for what’s ahead.