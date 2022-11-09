ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave after being seen driving away from the area of a fatal East Rochester crash.

According to the MCSO, someone called investigators Monday to report a deputy seen driving away from the Saturday morning crash. Investigators say video shows a vehicle speeding, and a MCSO patrol vehicle with lights flashing 10 seconds behind.

The MCSO says it paused its investigation at that point “due to the uncertainty of what transpired,” alerting the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

A 17-year-old died in a crash in the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue Saturday morning. Investigators said the driver lost control of the speeding car and hit a house. Police have not directly linked this investigation to that crash.

The MCSO and AG’s office will carry out separate investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.