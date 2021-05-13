Monroe County partnering with high schools for pop-up vaccine clinics, all offering Pfizer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday was a full-remote learning day for students at East Rochester High School. It was the perfect opportunity for a public, COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

That’s what Superintendent Jim Haugh says about an idea started by the county.

Several pop-up clinics will be taking place at local high schools this month, all offering Pfizer. They’re one day events – with the exception of the second dose – and completely open to the public.

It’s all part of the county’s effort to get us closer to herd immunity.

“The vaccine rates within the East Rochester zip code were not on par with other areas, so the county reached out to us and we partnered with the Village of East Rochester and Monroe 1 BOCES,” said Haugh.

And while there’s been a lot of push from county leaders to get younger ages vaccinated – especially after Pfizer’s age expansion – Haugh says the district’s focus is on everyone.

On Tuesday, officials in the partnership said they want districts to take the lead in whatever “messaging” they want this to send to parents and their students.

Ashara Baker represents U Prep in Rochester, as community engagement manager for New York Charter Schools Association. U Prep is another school hosting a pop-up event, on May 22. Much like Haugh, Baker says their messaging is: education for all.

“The overall focus is just getting information out there – we want to get the experts in the space for students and parents to ask the questions,” said Baker.

Another district partnering is Churchville-Chili.

Michelle Weilert is mother of a 14 year old there, who plans on going with her son – both are very excited.

“This is a place they’re comfortable with, they’re able to know familiar faces there,” she said.

She says in terms of messaging from the school about the clinic, it’s on the down low. She also says It’s no secret that parents have strong opinions on this vaccine.

“Maybe they’re finding the best way to do that you have to be very sensitive this area.”

Meanwhile county officials are urging parents to not wait. They say the vaccine is safe and effective – and extremely accessible.

No vaccinations will be given to children without parental consent.