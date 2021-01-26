Monroe County Legislature at odds over Flagler-Mitchell alleged misconduct investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature was divided Tuesday night over attempts to proceed with an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell.

Flagler-Mitchell, a Democrat representing the 29th district, admitted he sent an inappropriate photo to “an individual with whom [he] was working.” He said that photo was meant for his wife.

Monroe County’s Democratic Caucus has called for an independent investigation into the allegations.

The legislature approved a third member to the Monroe County Ethics Board Tuesday night. The Democratic Caucus sent out a statement shortly after that vote, saying Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone would not allow discussion of the allegations during the meeting.

“All Republican legislators and four Democrats – all political allies of Legislator Flagler-Mitchell – voted to uphold his decision to not allow any discussion of the matter,” the statement reads. “Legislator Flagler-Mitchell was absent from the meeting.”

Bridget Harvey, a spokesperson for the President’s Office of the Monroe County Legislature, also released a statement, saying:

“During tonight’s Legislature Meeting, President Carbone and Legislature Republicans attempted to expeditiously appoint a final member to the Board of Ethics to allow the complaint against Legislator Flagler-Mitchell to commence. Instead of focusing on the urgency of beginning the investigation, Democrats chose to trivialize the seriousness of the allegations by engaging in unprofessional conduct. There are now two independent investigations underway – one by the District Attorney and another by the Board of Ethics. President Carbone looks forward to the completion of these investigations. Neither the Legislature nor any Legislator should interfere with these independent investigations. The injection of partisan politics into this serious matter will not be tolerated.”

Read Flagler-Mitchell’s full statement below:

Read the accuser’s full statement here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.