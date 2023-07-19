ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced they are reviewing a construction bid for a project related to the Seneca Park Zoo.

The county said in a statement that the only sealed bid for construction towards the zoo’s tropics exhibit and main entry plaza came in, adding that the cost was way over what they estimated it to be:

“Seneca Park Zoo is reviewing the Tropics Exhibit and Main Entry Plaza after the only sealed bid for construction came in well above the cost estimate for the project. Monroe County is evaluating all of its options on how to move the project forward within the authorized capital budget and remains committed to constructing a world-class zoo facility and experience.“

Brian Sampson, the president of the Associated Builders & Contractors Empire State Chapter, released a statement attributing the cause of the bid to the county’s Project Labor Agreement. Sampson said that because of the agreement, all contractors will need to hire workers from union halls instead of their own staff.

In response to this statement, Monroe County said that the agreement has saved taxpayers millions of dollars with these projects:

“Monroe County has utilized Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) for more than 20 years – saving taxpayers millions of dollars with on-time and on-budget projects. There is no evidence to support the assertion that having a PLA for the Seneca Park Zoo project is the reason for an excessive bid. Monroe County remains committed to constructing a world-class zoo facility and experience within the authorized capital budget.“

The bid from Rochester’s Pike Construction Services came to more than $173 million, $52 million higher than budget, but Monroe County said they will evaluate all options on how to move forward.

State Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jennifer Lunsford shared their own take on the controversy. Lunsford says she agrees with the county’s response, saying PLAs are meant to protect both taxpayers and employers.

“When it comes to these Project Labor Agreements, these are in general use in all kinds of public projects. This is something we actually want. When we put funds into a project, we want to make sure that employers are being held to the standard we expect from all New York employers. Project Labor Agreements ensure workers are being treated fairly. That they’re getting prevailing wage and fair benefits and the workplace protections that we as a state prioritize on all sectors.”

And Clark says there could be a different reason for such a high bid.

“We’re seeing a lot of things surrounding the supply of labor is really high right, the demand for it, so costs have gone up across the board with all labor, we’ve seen the cost of materials go up. And I also think this project is highly technical, so it takes a very specific set of skills to do aquariums and zoos.”

The expansion was first announced back in May 2022. The expansion featured an indoor rain forest, a 220,000-gallon aquarium, and a renovated Tropics Center.

Full Statement from the President of the Associated Builders & Contractors Empire State Chapter:

“While they may claim differently, the reason the County only received one bid is not only because contractors are busy. The real reason for the low number of bids is due to the County enforcing a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) on any contractor that wants to bid. That PLA will mean that all contractors on the project will need to hire workers from the local union halls rather than their own staff. For contractors that are not signatory to a union, that means they will not be able to utilize 100% of their current workers, who many are current Monroe County taxpayers.

There are more than enough qualified contractors and workers to complete this project on time and within budget. It’s time for the County Executive and Legislature to stand up and do what’s right. Pull the PLA from the project, let all qualified contractors bid the work, and let the taxpayers of this county get a project they can be proud of and want to support.”