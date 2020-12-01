Monroe County Democratic Committee turned over records to District Attorney: spokesperson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Democratic Committee turned over records to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, a senior official with the Committee confirmed to News 8 Tuesday.

“Yesterday chairman Zach [King] called an informal executive emergency executive committee meeting in order to inform the MCDC Executive Committee of a inquiry from the District Attorney’s office to turn over some MCDC records,” said Stephen DeVay, the MCDC’s Executive Vice Chair, in a telephone interview with News 8. “We were compelled by the DA’s office and as required by law, we complied.”

“Originally, we were not, per the inquiry,” DeVay said, “able to publicize its existence, but in the effort of transparency our team specifically asked for and obtained permission in order to inform the MCDC Executive Committee, which is what we did last night.”

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, sending News 8 this statement: “The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office received an inquiry from the Monroe County Democratic Committee that we are looking into. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Neither the DA’s office nor the MCDC offered a comment on the inquiry’s nature.

“On October 4, Chair King and the new Democratic Committee leadership started our transition at the MCDC. As part of this, Chair King was presented with information related to past decisions and agreements made before October 3rd. This information required us to have a conversation with the State Board of Elections,” DeVay said, “and upon conversation with them, and under the advice of legal counsel, it was advised that MCDC make information, questions available to interested government agencies. That’s where on November 20, inquiry in the form of a subpoena was presented to MCDC by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and MCDC complied with that request.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.