Monroe County budget passes, county executive’s vetoes overridden

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello’s attempt to veto two amendments in the county budget fell short Thursday night. One amendment would set up a $2.5 million contingency fund. The other overrides Bello’s proposed cuts to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Members of the Monroe County Legislature overrode Bello’s vetoes during a special meeting Thursday evening.

The budget passed unanimously on Tuesday, but Bello opted not to sign it at the time. He announced his intention to veto on Thursday, but Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone called a special meeting to address the issue.

In that meeting, the vetoes were overridden and the budget was adopted with the amendments.

Bello released a statement after the meeting, saying: