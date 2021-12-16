Monroe Community College’s job-prep program to receive funding in 2022 budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re starting to learn more about Monroe County’s budget for 2022, passed on Tuesday evening.

Some highlights include an expansion for Monroe Community College’s job-preparation program Mpower, launched a few years ago.

Mpower is a direct partnership with Monroe County, aiming to connect students with jobs in high demand, quickly.

“Software, IT, advanced manufacturing we can support those workers, people who may have been displaced during this time, said Jim Gertner, director of workforce projects and operations. “We did, do a lot of labor market research so we know where the trends are.”

And, if you remember the announcement to launch the Forward Center in 2022…that will also be supported by these Mpower programs.

“Are focus [for Forward Center] is on those job opportunities that are in the technical work force,” said Gertner.

The program isn’t just about preparing students for post-COVID opportunities. It’s preparing them for opportunities that are here now, and in desperate need of help, specifically jobs in health care.

Ukneek Davis is a student doing hands-on work in nursing homes, to become a certified nursing assistant.

“They teach you all kinds of stuff, bedpan, urinary drainage, catheter care, how to get resident out the bed,” said Davis.

She’s seen firsthand the effects staffing shortages have on the industry.

“I do want to work in a facility that needs help,” she said.

Her message for anyone out there interested in nursing:

“The whole time I was here my experience was great so,” said Davis. “I wouldn’t say do it for the money you actually have to enjoy your job.”

Mpower is also funded by COMIDA – the ‘County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency.’