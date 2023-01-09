ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a time when flu, COVID, and RSV cases continue to be a threat to our area, any chance to get help without going to the hospital is crucial.

Trillium Health’s Mobile Clinic has become a crucial lifeline for members of communities with little access to urgent care and clinics. By bringing medical resources to their own neighborhoods, patients avoid long wait times in emergency rooms.

To make this possible, Trillium Health partnered with RocCovery Fitness to park their mobile clinic outside their facility on the west side of the city. Executive Director Jonathan Westfall says their being here has saved lives.

“We had a member who had just finished working out on the treadmill and experienced lightheadedness and was nauseous,” Director Westfall said. “So, the gentlemen went into the van to seek medical assistance and they were able to keep him stabilized.”

For most of the afternoon, two nurses with Trillium Health were stationed in the medical trailer. So, anyone living off Dewey between Lexington Ave. and Rt. 104 can simply walk to get check-ups amid a surge in covid, RSV, and flu cases.

“We can do rapid covid and flu testing right here on the truck,” Sean Owen, a Trillium Health Nurse Practitioner explained. “And get them results and treatment the same day. We have the ability to test for RSV and other illnesses then send it to the lab. Prescribe them medications to whatever pharmacy they go to.”

By deploying mobile clinics like this, Trillium Health delivers essential medical services to patients who don’t have to flock to the emergency room and pile up the wait time.

“There’s a large area in the City of Rochester that is just not well served by existing health services,” Owen continued. “So, there’s just fewer primary care offices in the city and it’s just not as easy for them to get to another location to make a doctor’s appointment.”

There are several other locations Trillium Health will bring their mobile clinic around Rochester on different days of the week. Including, 1/10 – Trillium Health’s Harm Reduction Services (39 Delevan Street, Rochester) from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1/11 – Trillium Health’s Harm Reduction Services (39 Delevan Street, Rochester) from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 1/12 – Father Tracy Advocacy Center (821 North Clinton Avenue, Rochester) from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 1/13 –Trillium Health’s Harm Reduction Services (39 Delevan Street, Rochester) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The mobile clinics of Trillium Health also treat substance abuse and addictions. They accept all insurance including Medicare and Medicaid for payments.