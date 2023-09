ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing man Monday evening.

Investigators said Mark Fludd, 59, was last seen leaving his home in Perinton. Fludd is wheelchair bound, his left leg amputated from the knee down.

Mark Fludd (via MCSO)

Fludd is known to frequent areas in Fairport, East Rochester, and the City of Rochester.