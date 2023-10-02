ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police confirm that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive. They say she is safe and in good health. State Police also note that a suspect is in custody in relation to the investigation.

On scene at Moreau Lake State Park Monday evening, Charlotte’s family gathered near the entrance to let out a huge cheer. They briefly thanked all the law enforcement and volunteers for their tireless efforts. The focus is now on caring for Charlotte.

Charlotte was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. An AMBER Alert was issued at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 and was canceled around 6:45 p.m. Monday, 21 hours later. The announcement of Charlotte’s discovery came just minutes past the 48 hour mark since she was first noticed to be missing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement after Charlotte was found:

“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home.

Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

Around 400 search and rescue personnel searched a 46 linear mile area for the young girl. State Police sent out a notice thanking the family and community for their support.

It remains an active investigation. A press briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, though the specific time and location have not been announced.