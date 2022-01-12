Meet Marie Cinti, Penfield’s new Town Supervisor: ‘It’s the place I call home ‘

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has officially begun her term as Penfield’s new town supervisor.

Former town supervisor Tony LaFountain retired on December 31, 2020 after 12 years of service.

“Penfield is by far my favorite place, it is the place I call home,” she said.

Cinti, originally from Clarence, New York, has been living in Penfield with her husband and two kids for 20 years.

She has some passions that may surprise you: beekeeping, geocaching and writing about her travels. But serving the community has always been at the forefront, especially in Penfield.

“I started working in nonprofit and development for a few years then transferred over to the business chamber,” she said. “I’ve been involved in local government through zoning board of appeals.”

Cinti has been involved in Penfield Rotary Club for over ten years as well.

Naturally it made sense, wanting to lead one day. But with any new journey, comes a learning process.

To prepare, she’s been turning to former leadership.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Tony [LaFountain] he’s a great mentor, we talk frequently, I also talked with George Wiedemer, town supervisor before him, and and Channing Philbrick the supervisor before him. All of them have words of wisdom for me.”

In her mind, the work begins with a focus on four moving parts.

“Strong schools, effective town government, vibrant community service organizations and thriving business community,” she said.

And you can’t forget the relationships with the neighbors.

“Listening to people, really thoroughly understanding a persons issue or concern,” said Cinti.

Cinti says she has spent the past week getting acclimated with her role, and brainstorming long-solutions for better communication within the town.