Mayor Warren eyeing federal money for Inner Loop North project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is getting national attention for its success on the Inner Loop East project. The New York Times featured the project in its article this week surrounding the removal of highways to improve American cities.

Now, Mayor Lovely Warren said the same thing could be happening to the northern part of the Inner Loop.

Filling in the Inner Loop East to reconnect communities was done intentionally according to Mayor Warren.

“It’s inclusive. People from all different walks of life live there, people of different incomes, people of all different races live in that neighborhood, and we were very intentional making it a place where everyone would be proud to call it home,” said Mayor Warren.

Now, she said a new federal proposal could help the city do the same with Inner Loop North. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gellibrand introduced the Reconnecting Communities Act which would provide federal money to reconnect areas harmed by the construction of highways through neighborhoods.

Mayor Warren is eyeing that money for Inner Loop North and said the city is meeting with residents in that area already.

“We’re hopeful the federal government will be putting forth some infrastructure dollars and transportation dollars that we’ll be able to access for our plan and we’re looking forward to see what the proposals will be. We know many of the neighbors want single family homes.”

Congressman Joe Morelle is also pushing for the money. He said the project is a top priority of his.

“It connects neighborhoods to downtown. Folks who designed it many, many years ago thought that was the right thing to do from a business perspective but it closed off neighborhoods from critical development and we’ve seen the real advantage to the development now along the Inner Loop near Strong Museum,” Morelle said.

Morelle said he’s spoken to the Secretary of Transportation about the project and hopes to get an infrastructure package for it.

Officials said the Reconnecting Communities Act would establish a grant program at the Department of Transportation to help communities identify and remove highway infrastructure that creates obstacles to mobility and opportunity.