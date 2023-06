ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are searching for a missing person at Durand Eastman Beach.

According to investigators, the individual went missing at the beach between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A News 8 crew at the scene Saturday evening saw Rochester police, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMS crews, and a helicopter flying along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.