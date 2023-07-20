WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the tragic death of the second Sister of Mercy involved in a crash in Erie, Pennsylvania, church leaders and community members gathered Thursday for a special mass at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Webster.

Sister Kathleen Wayne knew both Sister Joanne Deck and Sister Arlene Semesky.

“We have what we call a ‘prayer for the dead’ in with the Eucharistic Liturgy. So they normally have mass on Thursday night, when they heard Joanne died and of course, Arlene had already died, they put this together.”

Wayne knew both for many years.

“Sister Joann was an educator. She was also in our mission in Chile,”

And Sister Arlene she knew from the Southern Tier. “Sister Arlene I knew when I was a student at Notre Dame High School in Elmira,” said Wayne.

As many would expect, the two were kind souls. “Gentle, fun, just always anticipating the needs of the sisters,” she said.

Wayne said the service and spirit of the sisters will live on. “We’re grateful for their presence among us, that we are counting on their prayers in heaven for us and thank you for sharing them with us,” she said.