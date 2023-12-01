ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Friday after purposefully sinking a boat in Lake Ontario.

Vyacheslav Migitskiy, 33, towed the 25-foot Bayliner boat into the lake on August 22, 2022, then sunk it without making a report, according to prosecutors. A civilian found the partially submerged boat on August 26 and reported it to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard and New York State Police launched a search and rescue effort immediately, deploying boats, aircraft, and SCUBA teams at a cost of $15,442.

When investigators interviewed Migitskiy on October 4, 2022, prosecutors said he claimed he donated the boat to unnamed individuals, provided a fake description of those individuals, and lied about how they took the boat from his property.

Migitskiy pleaded guilty to making a materially false statement. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced on April 18.