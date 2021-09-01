One man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Hilton.

Police were called to the scene on Village II Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Investigators say he is in stable condition.

Police say one man is in custody in relation to the shooting.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene late into the evening. They said they believed this to be an isolated incident.

