ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patrols from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at Ontario Beach Park about a fatally-injured man Wednesday evening.

Prior to 8:00 p.m., Monroe County deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a 30-year-old man that had been critically injured. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies say witnesses on the scene pointed out a person of interest and have detained the witness for questioning.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they believe this to be an isolated incident between two parties.

