ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been convicted by a Monroe County jury for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on Wednesday.

On May 16, 2020, 36-year-old Gerald Carter fired a gun at a crowd of people outside 196 Hudson Ave. in the City of Rochester.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say that Carter was on parole for a violent felony at the time of the shooting.

“As he faces a minimum of 16 years, due to his violent record, I am thankful that Mr. Carter will be unable to put others at risk as he has in the past with his dangerous actions,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kennedy of the Special Investigations Bureau.

“Firing a weapon into a crowd of innocent people was beyond irreprehensible,” said Kennedy. “I am glad he will be off the streets for the foreseeable future.”

Carter will be sentenced on June 27, 2022, in front of State Supreme Court Justice Moran.