Macy’s Backstage brings new experience for shoppers at Eastview Mall

The first Macy’s Backstage Store in Rochester has opened at the Eastview Mall, on the second floor of Macy’s. The outlet will provide discount brand-named items.

Some shoppers are excited but for others, it’s just another store.

“I actually asked one of the sales associates about it and she told me it’s going to be like a TJ Maxx, or a Marshals. And personally, I don’ have any success going in those stores I know a lot of people do, not me and so I’m not that really excited, doesn’t matter to me I guess,” said Linda Taylor, a Pittsford resident.

“Yes I would, I would really give it a shot,” said Shery Reinhart, a Victor resident.

Called a store within a store, the new outlet is located on the second floor of Macy’s. More than 200 locations like this are around the country.

In a market were a lot of purchases are made online, shoppers are curious about how this will affect the future.

“Well I’m older and I’d rather try on clothes that I want to buy. I’m not sure, I don’t know how younger people feel about it but older people probably still want to try the clothes on before they buy them but I also know that in my age group a lot of older people are also moving online cause they rather not leave their homes to buy other things besides clothes,” said Scott Reinhart, a Victor Resident.

“I think it’s kinda the future of retail in general. I feel like we’re going to see more and more stores go to this model just because people can shop online and you got to give them a reason to go into the stores,” said Dwayne Cunningham, a Rochester resident.”

Those who have been in the store say the experience was good.

“It was much more than I expected it would be it was very clean organized like he said and the prices were really reasonably yeah,” said Sharon Ayiku, a Rochester resident.

Workers at the store are called the Backstage crew and are available to to help customers find their way around. In a press release, Macy’s say shoppers can expect great savings on apparel, deals on electronics, and a lot more.

