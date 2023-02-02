ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief released a statement Thursday addressing the incident that led to his decision to go on voluntary unpaid leave.

That incident happening on December 10th of last year.

Chief Fabian Rivera said in his statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions that day — actions he says put responding officers in a difficult position.

The statement did not get into the details of that incident, but did note he’s battling demons like many veterans.

Read the full statement