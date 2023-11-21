ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera resigned Tuesday, one day after being charged with DWI.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera crashed a patrol car on Waterford Road around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said he was not injured, but the patrol car and other property was damaged.

Macedon police responding to the scene called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office when they suspected Rivera was intoxicated, police said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC .08% or higher.

The Macedon Town Board accepted Rivera’s resignation in a meeting Tuesday night. Sgt. Adam Husk was named Officer in Charge, effective November 20.

Sgt. Brigette Goodfriend, the officer who responded to the scene of the crash Monday, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Rivera was placed on voluntary unpaid leave after an incident last December.