ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The need for skilled nursing facilities and assisted living is growing every day, according to health leaders. But is there enough staff to keep up?

“Here we are in 2022, with quite frankly not enough workers,” said Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of NYS Health Facilities Association.

Hanse said staffing shortages in nursing homes and assisted livings have been made worse by the pandemic. And those staffing issues, are creating a ripple effect on the rest of the health care system.

For example, there’s currently 103 patients at Strong Memorial Hospital, awaiting transfer to nursing homes.

County officials say there are beds available in area-nursing homes, but not enough staff.

Hanse represents over 450 skilled nursing facilities throughout New York State. He says staffing has been an issue before the pandemic, but COVID-19 exacerbated it — reasons like burnout and desire for better pay, to name a few.

Hanse said there isn’t a silver bullet to solve this overnight. But he’s calling for more Medicaid reimbursement from the state to nursing homes, as a possible ‘immediate solution.’

“And dedicate that increase to worker salaries,” said Hanse. “This governor, in the last budget, instituted a retention initiative up to $3,000 dollars per health care worker, which is great to retain workers, but now we also need to recruit workers,” said Hanse.

Locally, County Executive Adam Bello says there are long-term solutions in the works to help employers with employee recruitment and retention. He’s hoping to set aside money from the American Rescue Plan Dollars to help employers with the cost of training.

But he’s also proposing – what he hopes are – quicker solutions using that money.

“To help underwrite the expense of taking those patients into the nursing homes, that right now are financially strapped,” said Bello.

In the meantime, hospital leaders say they’re stressed and stretched thin. They say they’re unable to free up beds, with nursing homes understaffed.

Leaders from Rochester Regional Health and URMC say your stay may look different for the time being.

You might have to wait hours in the ER, depending on your triage.

“I believe that we continue to give high level care to the patients we are seeing, whether emergency room, operating room,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, Chief Medical Officer for Strong Memorial and Highland Hospitals.

To offset the backlog in local hospitals, some surgeries are being shifted to ambulatory centers. In critical situations, elective surgeries may be postponed.

“We had 86 patients admitted to the hospital [Wednesday] morning, but need to stay in the emergency room and receive care there, awaiting a bed in the hospital itself,” said Apostolakos.

Bello hopes his proposals can be adopted by the legislature, this month.

From Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, she is coming up with similar action plans. Hochul implemented the Nurses Across New York Program, aimed to help offset education costs for individuals.

A statement from her office on Thursday responds to the ongoing conversation about staffing in long-term care facilities: