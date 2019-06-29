Lollypop farm launches Animal Crime Intervention Program

The Animal Crime Intervention Program is being launched by Lollypop Farm of the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

The goal; to educate those convicted of animal crimes. Residents at the Cobb’s Hill dog park think that’s a good idea.

“People don’t always know to handle animals and think that cause they’re smaller, they don’t deserve to be treated a certain way. But I think it’s a good idea to have education around something like that,” said Quare Ewing and sister Qoral Ewig, owners of Peach.

“That’s amazing! Especially as an owner of a pitbull, it’s really close to my heart, treating animals correctly. When they found him he was attacked by another dog and most likely abused, So I think that’s a really important program to have,” said Jennifer Waldow, owner of Frisco.

The Humane Law Enforcement investigated over 800 cases of animal cruelty in 2018 alone. 338 animals were removed from unsafe environments, and 11 arrests were made.

Those convicted of a animals abuse crime will be able to enroll in the Animal Crime Intervention Program as part of their probation.

The 3-month program covers new topics each week including anger management as well as accountability.

Educators say the program is also important because of the strong link between those who commit animal abuse crimes and interpersonal crimes like domestic or child violence.

“There a correlation there. So we know it’s our job to intervene now so then we can help prevent any future animal crimes from happening, or also interpersonal crimes from happening. And hopefully, we can help keep animals and people safe,” said Kim Ferris-Church, a Humane education manager with the program.

“Our hope is that by the end of this course, we will hopefully be able to prevent future crimes like this from happening,” said Ferris-Church.

Lollypop farm will launch the Animal Crime Intervention Program sometime this fall. They hope to expand the program in the future.