FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Upon arriving at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Fairport, Katie DeRaddo looks around, makes her pick and gets to work cleaning a headstone.

While the cemetery is the place where a story usually ends for DeRaddo it’s where a story begins.

Underneath the moss and grit there’s a marker touched by little more than weather and time. Each scrape, a backwards tick of the clock.

“I get to watch the work I’ve done, cleaning, initially, and all the years that this has sat, be cleaned right away,” DeRaddo said.

Pre-pandemic this was not how DeRaddo spent her time and money.

“When everyone was trapped inside during COVID I was on TikTok, on social media and I saw people doing this,” DeRaddo said.

After that she decided to join a whole community of volunteer headstone cleaners and preservers, adopting their motto, “Everybody has a story.”

“They don’t have to be a Pulitzer-Prize winner, they don’t have to be a president, but everybody has done something in their lives, small or big, that should be celebrated,” she said.

On the day she was joined by a News 8 crew, DeRaddo prepared to celebrate someone new.

She came upon Robert Hubbard Jr., who was born at the start of 1927, but he didn’t live to see 1928.

“I have done my fair share of young people’s stones unfortunately,” she said.

DeRaddo could stop here, but she doesn’t because, after all, this is just where the story begins.

The rest of the story is found in her Farmington home, at her computer where she has a number of ancestry and archive websites at her fingertips.

“For the older (headstones), it comes in very handy to have newspapers because you have obituaries from years ago,” DeRaddo said.

Through a newspaper search she found out Robert Hubbard Jr. was the son of Robert Hubbard Senior and Frances White and the brother of Frances Hubbard-Taylor. With that and a bit more, DeRaddo can make a connection, celebrate even a short life and tell the story, which she does online.

You can find her many stories on Instagram with an account aptly named A Grave Attraction.

“I would love to be able to connect more and that’s the great thing about social media is that there’s so many opportunities to connect with people,” she said.

People both here, and no longer here, but their stories are. They’re just waiting to be uncovered and told.



