ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two volunteers are headed to Hawaii from the Rochester region.

One volunteer is helping to coordinate efforts on the ground in Hawaii. The other is working directly with survivors in the seven shelters open at this time.

Michael Tedesco with the American Red Cross of Western New York says their presence on the island will not be a short term mission, based on the magnitude of the devastation.

In addition to providing meals and other basic needs, the Red Cross is helping to reunite families.

Click here for more details on how to make donations, including a relief effort sponsored by our parent company Nexstar to raise money through a partnership with our sister station in Honolulu.