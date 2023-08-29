ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With the upcoming closure of Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services (VSES) in Brighton, the Rochester area’s only 24/7 emergency care animal hospital, vets in our region are pushing a 24-hour telehealth service to clients.

It’s called VetTriage, and serves as a way for pet owners to connect with a licensed veterinarian in minutes.

The platform launched in 2019 and is used all over the world. Locally, partnerships in our area are growing.

In an emergency, the service connects a pet owner with a veterinarian over video consultations. The company’s owner, Dr. Shadi Ireifej, cites the stretched-thin pet care industry as an ongoing issue.

“We’ve got nearly a 25% turnover, which is insane. This is a cascade of events that’s leading us to a disaster. VetTriage, although not a perfect solution, is a viable one for right now until we can sort of figure out where this is going to go in the field,” said Dr. Ireifej.

More local vet care facilities are introducing the platform to clients, to help mitigate emergencies and direct pet owners to possible next steps.

“Whether or not it’s a large facility like VSES or a small practice that is only general practitioners where they provide after hours on call, we help them with those services. In the event your pet has an actual emergency, and our veterinarians deem that live on video, it is much easier to transition your pet from VetTriage to an emergency if a vet is calling on your behalf,” said Dr. Ireifej.

Brockport Animal Hospital is one of the facilities in our area introducing VetTriage. The hospital sent the following statement to News 8:

“We have partnered with VetTriage as an option for clients to determine the severity of their after hours pet health concern. For a small fee, VetTriage provides a video consultation with a licensed veterinarian. They can provide guidance for at home care until we are open for regular hours. If it is determined to be a true emergency, VetTriage will help direct you to an urgent or emergency care facility. While, this does not replace the lack of an emergency hospital here in Rochester, NY, it can help provide reassurance for those clients that are unsure about the urgency of a concern. Brockport Animal Hospital is hoping to add additional veterinarians to our staff in order to help with more options for urgent and emergency care.”

For more information on VetTriage, visit their website.