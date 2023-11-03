ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local veteran and mother is being inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame.

Staff Sergeant Katherine Quinones is a 32-year Army veteran. She made US history as the first mother in the Army to be deployed alongside her son.

“When he was just a young man, not even 21, we not only deployed once but we deployed twice,” she said, “and he’s serving over there. He’s deployed again. While deployed yes I was trying to be professional soldier, but I was more of a mom trying to make sure that he was okay, making sure that he contacted me every day.”

Quinones is now retired. In her free time, she volunteers for local organizations such as Compeer, the Veterans Outreach Center, and Wreaths Across America.