ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the final day of the New York State Fair and folks from all across the state have gathered to enjoy the festivities. But for Rochester locals, there’s one concession stand in particular you may be able to visit on a more regular basis now that the fair is over. Fairgoers come from all over to enjoy the music, rides, games, animals, and food. And one Spencerport family-owned concession stand is sharing their food at their various locations on-site.

Local vendor, Nancy’s Fried Dough and Concessions has five stands throughout the New York State Fair with food ranging from Philly cheesesteaks to lemonade to fried dough. Co-owner Chris Bagnato says it’s a family tradition.

“We started about 45 years ago when my father was sick with kidney disease. He had a recipe for fried dough and ended up in the carnival business like ‘hey let’s go bring some fried dough to the festivals and see what happens’ and 45 years later, we’re still here.”

And it’s enough to keep them coming back year after year. Bagnato’s been coming since he was a kid, and he says it’s like a second home to him. And for fairgoers like Ethan Rosen and Siarie Smith, fair food is a big deal. They appreciate the vendors that come back from across the state and share their food.

“This is a blooming onion, it’s probably one of my favorite fair foods. I’m definitely trying to go around and try as many different foods as I can because I’m giving myself this one day to kind of let loose and eat as much as I can so it’s great,” says Rosen.

And as the fair season comes to an end, you’ll want to look out for Nancy’s concessions back home around the Rochester area. The business’s next event starts next month when they provide food to the Haunted Hayrides of Spencerport through October.