BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester may be on pace for one it’s warmest Decembers on record, but that hasn’t stopped many local resorts from opening or setting their opening dates for the coming days and weeks. Some like Bristol Mountain have been open and despite warm weather expected over Christmas, are set to open more trails before the holiday rush according to the Vice President of Bristol Mountain Steven Fuller.

“Been open for a couple weeks now,” said Fuller. “We’re really fortunate. We had some great weather last night for snowmaking and we’re able to open up a couple more slopes this afternoon and have a couple more plan to open tomorrow [December 23].”

Despite the warmer days, thanks to a few cold nights and significant investments in their snowmaking system, Bristol was one of the first to open in our area.

“Every year we’re always making improvements. Always making you know significant investments into that system. It’s because of those investments over year they were able to take advantage of even marginal temperatures like we’ve had this year and just narrow narrow windows of snow making,” said Fuller.

Local ski hills/mountains are either open or are set to open soon for the holiday week ahead. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9aAWjSFf8t — Liam Healy ☄️ (@LiamHealyWX) December 22, 2023

Other area ski hills, like Greek Peak near Syracuse or Holiday Valley are also already open. While other Western New York Favorites like Brantling Ski Slope and Swain Resorts open on the 24th and 23rd respectively. Swains satellite hill, Powder Mills Ski Hill opens on the 28th for beginning skiers too according to the hills General Manager Tasha Colton.

“Tentatively our opening date is December 28th,” said Colton. “We do need a little bit more snow to get the base layer that we want to have a good operation but for the most part we are definitely headed in the right direction.”

Powder Mills is great for those just looking to take it easy and learn the basics before tackling some of the bigger mountains while also being a short drive from Rochester.

“Its one singular hill because we are a learn to ski, so our main focus is to teach younger kids, families parents and adults to ski, so they can enjoy swain resort when they get a little experience under their belt,” said Colton.