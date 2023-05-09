ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region will soon be able to weigh in on the 2023-2024 school district budgets and proposals.
Those who head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 will vote on budgets, propositions, and — for some districts — new or re-election of board members.
Updates following the results of each district will be posted below.
- Albion Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Hoag library
- Proposition #4 – Transportation reserve fund
- Board of Education vacancy
- Alexander Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases
- Proposition #4 – Establish capital reserve
- Proposition #5 – Establish bus reserve
- Avon Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Purchase of buses
- Proposition #3 – Vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund
- Proposition #4 – Avon free library
- Board of Education vacancies
- Batavia City School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Student ex-officio
- Proposition #3 – Fund capital reserve
- Board of Education vacancies
- Bloomfield Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Library budget
- Board of Education vacancy
- Brighton Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Capital improvement project
- Proposition #3 – Withdrawal from technology reserve
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Dr. Susan Gasparino
- Carrielyn Bertino
- Victoria A. Love
- Laurence C. Davis
- Brockport Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve
- Proposition #3 – Building capital reserve fund
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Michael Turbeville
- Robert J. Lewis
- Benjamin Reed
- Byron Bergen Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Capital project
- Proposition #3 – Technology and equipment reserve
- Board of Education candidates (not yet announced):
- Caledonia-Mumford Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
- Proposition #3 – Vehicle and Equipment Reserve
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- John Bickford
- Elizabeth Doll
- Canandaigua City School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Transportation
- Proposition #3 – Vehicle Reserve
- Proposition #4 – Wood library funding
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Megan Personale
- John Polimeni
- Churchville-Chili Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
- Proposition #3 – Purchase of property
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Amy Wilson
- Kevin Johnson
- Michelle Aloi
- Leah Martorana
- Dansville Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus & vehicle purchases
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Brian Applin
- Margaret Foster
- Matthew Crane
- Dundee Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve fund
- Proposition #3 – Transportation vehicles
- Proposition #4 – Dundee library tax levy
- Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:
- East Irondequoit Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:
- East Rochester Union Free School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Jeff Ugine
- Matthew Hogan
- Fairport Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Board of Education candidates for (unknown #) seats:
- Erica Belois-Pacer
- Lisa Christensen
- Nicole Thiabault
- Gates Chili Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
- Proposition #3 – Capital reserve creation
- Proposition #4 – Student representative to Board of Education
- Board of Education candidates for four seats:
- Kathryn Davis
- Linda Palmer
- Scott Bubel
- Robert Long
- Catherine Coffee
- Michelle Jennings
- Jahmar Elliott
- Geneva Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
- Proposition #3 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Tara Petrucci
- Kelley Monson
- Renee Grant
- Greece Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus replacement purchase
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Miguel Millan
- Sean McCABE
- Todd Butler
- Septimus Scott
- William Maloney
- Jordan Stenzel
- Hilton Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Kaylee Bennett
- Jack Palmeri
- Lynda Donovan
- Kristine Price
- Melissa Levato
- Mike Zillioux
- Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Susan Thering
- Lynley Guckian
- Caralyn Ross
- Kendall Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus reserve fund usage
- Board of Education candidate for one seat:
- Rachel Fisken
- LeRoy Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Woodward memorial library funding
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Jacalyn Whiting
- Denise Duthe
- Lyndonville Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition # 2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Yates community library funding
- Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:
- Lyons Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Manchester-Shortsville Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Capital reserve building
- Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:
- Marcus Whitman Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Gorham free library funding
- Proposition #4 – Middlesex reading center funding
- Proposition #5 – Rushville reading center funding
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Phyllis Frantel
- Scott Lambert
- Keri Link
- Rebecca Castano
- Sarah Stahlman
- Marion Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Student representative on BOE
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Christopher McKechney
- Amber Taber
- Robert Marshall
- Mount Morris Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Mount Morris library funding
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Deborah Schmidt
- Donna Todd
- Palmyra-Macedon Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Transportation eligibility – grades 1-5
- Board of Education candidates for four seats:
- Susan Herendeen
- Sherry Lambert
- Laura Arrington
- Shauna Bedette
- Sarah Newman
- Pavilion Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Board of Education candidates for one seat:
- Chris Jeffres
- Lana Flint
- Roxanne Holthaus
- Pembroke Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Penfield Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Krista Khan
- Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner
- Dana Marrer
- Perry Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Capital equipment reserve fund
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Julius Westfall
- Ian McDougall
- Pittsford Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for transportation vehicles
- Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for swimming facilities
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Kim Huels
- Robin V. Scott
- Rush-Henrietta Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Capital expenditures
- Proposition #4 – Purchase of real property
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Laura Borate
- Carrie Silva Martin
- Shiloh Arthmann
- Seneca Falls Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Tax levy increase
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Joseph McNamara
- Cara Lajewski
- Sodus Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Spencerport Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Re-establish capital reserve fun
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- David Gibbardo
- Marsha Hinman
- Jonathon Schallmo
- Lori Stone
- Victor Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Proposition #3 – Vehicle purchases
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Bryan Adams
- Holly Boisvert
- Debbie Palumbo-Sanders
- Dr. Christopher Parks
- Adam Snyder
- Warsaw Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Board of Education candidates (not announced) for two seats:
- Wayland-Cohocton Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Public Library funding for:
- Wayland Free Library
- Cohocton Public Library
- E.J. Cottrell Memorial Library
- Proposition #3 – Student ex officio member of BOE
- Board of Education candidate for two seats:
- Phill Trautman
- Wayne Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Alba VanDelinder
- Kelly J. Corey
- Steve Gallaher
- Webster Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Christine Shuttleworth
- Maria Cortes
- Janice Richardson
- Dave Calus
- Wheatland Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Transportation purchases
- Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases
- Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund
- Board of Education candidates for three seats:
- Shanna Fraser
- Courtney Panek
- Keith Nicolosi
- Williamson Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Geoffrey Governor
- Angela DeFisher
- Wyoming Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
- Proposition #3 – Authorization to withdraw from vehicle capital reserve fund
- Proposition #4 – Wyoming Free Circulating Library Association funding
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Kaitlyn Bush
- Barry True
- York Central School District:
- Proposition #1 – Budget
- Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
- Board of Education candidates for two seats:
- Kara Kane
- Kirsty Northrop