ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region will soon be able to weigh in on the 2023-2024 school district budgets and proposals.

Those who head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 will vote on budgets, propositions, and — for some districts — new or re-election of board members.

Updates following the results of each district will be posted below.

  • Albion Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Hoag library
    • Proposition #4 – Transportation reserve fund
    • Board of Education vacancy
  • Alexander Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases
    • Proposition #4 – Establish capital reserve
    • Proposition #5 – Establish bus reserve
  • Avon Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Purchase of buses
    • Proposition #3 – Vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund
    • Proposition #4 – Avon free library
    • Board of Education vacancies
  • Batavia City School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Student ex-officio
    • Proposition #3 – Fund capital reserve
    • Board of Education vacancies
  • Bloomfield Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Library budget
    • Board of Education vacancy
  • Brighton Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Capital improvement project
    • Proposition #3 – Withdrawal from technology reserve
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Dr. Susan Gasparino
      • Carrielyn Bertino
      • Victoria A. Love
      • Laurence C. Davis
  • Brockport Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve
    • Proposition #3 – Building capital reserve fund
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Michael Turbeville
      • Robert J. Lewis
      • Benjamin Reed
  • Byron Bergen Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Capital project
    • Proposition #3 – Technology and equipment reserve
    • Board of Education candidates (not yet announced):
  • Caledonia-Mumford Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
    • Proposition #3 – Vehicle and Equipment Reserve
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • John Bickford
      • Elizabeth Doll
  • Canandaigua City School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Transportation
    • Proposition #3 – Vehicle Reserve
    • Proposition #4 – Wood library funding
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Megan Personale
      • John Polimeni
  • Churchville-Chili Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
    • Proposition #3 – Purchase of property
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Amy Wilson
      • Kevin Johnson
      • Michelle Aloi
      • Leah Martorana
  • Dansville Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus & vehicle purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Brian Applin
      • Margaret Foster
      • Matthew Crane
  • Dundee Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve fund
    • Proposition #3 – Transportation vehicles
    • Proposition #4 – Dundee library tax levy
    • Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:
  • East Irondequoit Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:
  • East Rochester Union Free School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Jeff Ugine
      • Matthew Hogan
  • Fairport Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Board of Education candidates for (unknown #) seats:
      • Erica Belois-Pacer
      • Lisa Christensen
      • Nicole Thiabault
  • Gates Chili Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchase
    • Proposition #3 – Capital reserve creation
    • Proposition #4 – Student representative to Board of Education
    • Board of Education candidates for four seats:
      • Kathryn Davis
      • Linda Palmer
      • Scott Bubel
      • Robert Long
      • Catherine Coffee
      • Michelle Jennings
      • Jahmar Elliott
  • Geneva Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
    • Proposition #3 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Tara Petrucci
      • Kelley Monson
      • Renee Grant
  • Greece Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus replacement purchase
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Miguel Millan
      • Sean McCABE
      • Todd Butler
      • Septimus Scott
      • William Maloney
      • Jordan Stenzel
  • Hilton Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Kaylee Bennett
      • Jack Palmeri
      • Lynda Donovan
      • Kristine Price
      • Melissa Levato
      • Mike Zillioux
  • Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Susan Thering
      • Lynley Guckian
      • Caralyn Ross
  • Kendall Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus reserve fund usage
    • Board of Education candidate for one seat:
      • Rachel Fisken
  • LeRoy Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Woodward memorial library funding
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Jacalyn Whiting
      • Denise Duthe
  • Lyndonville Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition # 2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Yates community library funding
    • Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:
  • Lyons Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
  • Manchester-Shortsville Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Capital reserve building
    • Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:
  • Marcus Whitman Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Gorham free library funding
    • Proposition #4 – Middlesex reading center funding
    • Proposition #5 – Rushville reading center funding
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Phyllis Frantel
      • Scott Lambert
      • Keri Link
      • Rebecca Castano
      • Sarah Stahlman
  • Marion Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Student representative on BOE
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Christopher McKechney
      • Amber Taber
      • Robert Marshall
  • Mount Morris Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Mount Morris library funding
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Deborah Schmidt
      • Donna Todd
  • Palmyra-Macedon Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Transportation eligibility – grades 1-5
    • Board of Education candidates for four seats:
      • Susan Herendeen
      • Sherry Lambert
      • Laura Arrington
      • Shauna Bedette
      • Sarah Newman
  • Pavilion Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Board of Education candidates for one seat:
      • Chris Jeffres
      • Lana Flint
      • Roxanne Holthaus
  • Pembroke Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
  • Penfield Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Krista Khan
      • Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner
      • Dana Marrer
  • Perry Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Capital equipment reserve fund
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Julius Westfall
      • Ian McDougall
  • Pittsford Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for transportation vehicles
    • Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for swimming facilities
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Kim Huels
      • Robin V. Scott
  • Rush-Henrietta Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Capital expenditures
    • Proposition #4 – Purchase of real property
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Laura Borate
      • Carrie Silva Martin
      • Shiloh Arthmann
  • Seneca Falls Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Tax levy increase
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Joseph McNamara
      • Cara Lajewski
  • Sodus Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
  • Spencerport Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Re-establish capital reserve fun
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • David Gibbardo
      • Marsha Hinman
      • Jonathon Schallmo
      • Lori Stone
  • Victor Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Vehicle purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Bryan Adams
      • Holly Boisvert
      • Debbie Palumbo-Sanders
      • Dr. Christopher Parks
      • Adam Snyder
  • Warsaw Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Board of Education candidates (not announced) for two seats:
  • Wayland-Cohocton Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Public Library funding for:
      • Wayland Free Library
      • Cohocton Public Library
      • E.J. Cottrell Memorial Library
    • Proposition #3 – Student ex officio member of BOE
    • Board of Education candidate for two seats:
      • Phill Trautman
  • Wayne Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Alba VanDelinder
      • Kelly J. Corey
      • Steve Gallaher
  • Webster Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Christine Shuttleworth
      • Maria Cortes
      • Janice Richardson
      • Dave Calus
  • Wheatland Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Transportation purchases
    • Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases
    • Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund
    • Board of Education candidates for three seats:
      • Shanna Fraser
      • Courtney Panek
      • Keith Nicolosi
  • Williamson Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Bus purchases
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Geoffrey Governor
      • Angela DeFisher
  • Wyoming Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
    • Proposition #3 – Authorization to withdraw from vehicle capital reserve fund
    • Proposition #4 – Wyoming Free Circulating Library Association funding
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Kaitlyn Bush
      • Barry True
  • York Central School District:
    • Proposition #1 – Budget
    • Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve
    • Board of Education candidates for two seats:
      • Kara Kane
      • Kirsty Northrop