ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region will soon be able to weigh in on the 2023-2024 school district budgets and proposals.

Those who head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 will vote on budgets, propositions, and — for some districts — new or re-election of board members.

Updates following the results of each district will be posted below.

Albion Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Hoag library Proposition #4 – Transportation reserve fund Board of Education vacancy

Alexander Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases Proposition #4 – Establish capital reserve Proposition #5 – Establish bus reserve

Avon Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Purchase of buses Proposition #3 – Vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund Proposition #4 – Avon free library Board of Education vacancies

Batavia City School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Student ex-officio Proposition #3 – Fund capital reserve Board of Education vacancies

Bloomfield Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Library budget Board of Education vacancy

Brighton Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Capital improvement project Proposition #3 – Withdrawal from technology reserve Board of Education candidates for three seats: Dr. Susan Gasparino Carrielyn Bertino Victoria A. Love Laurence C. Davis

Brockport Central School District: Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve Proposition #3 – Building capital reserve fund Board of Education candidates for two seats: Michael Turbeville Robert J. Lewis Benjamin Reed



Byron Bergen Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Capital project Proposition #3 – Technology and equipment reserve Board of Education candidates (not yet announced):

Caledonia-Mumford Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchase Proposition #3 – Vehicle and Equipment Reserve Board of Education candidates for two seats: John Bickford Elizabeth Doll

Canandaigua City School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Transportation Proposition #3 – Vehicle Reserve Proposition #4 – Wood library funding Board of Education candidates for two seats: Megan Personale John Polimeni

Churchville-Chili Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchase Proposition #3 – Purchase of property Board of Education candidates for three seats: Amy Wilson Kevin Johnson Michelle Aloi Leah Martorana

Dansville Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus & vehicle purchases Board of Education candidates for three seats: Brian Applin Margaret Foster Matthew Crane

Dundee Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchase reserve fund Proposition #3 – Transportation vehicles Proposition #4 – Dundee library tax levy Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:

East Irondequoit Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Board of Education candidates (not announced) for three seats:

East Rochester Union Free School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Board of Education candidates for two seats: Jeff Ugine Matthew Hogan

Fairport Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Board of Education candidates for (unknown #) seats: Erica Belois-Pacer Lisa Christensen Nicole Thiabault

Gates Chili Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchase Proposition #3 – Capital reserve creation Proposition #4 – Student representative to Board of Education Board of Education candidates for four seats: Kathryn Davis Linda Palmer Scott Bubel Robert Long Catherine Coffee Michelle Jennings Jahmar Elliott

Geneva Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve Proposition #3 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for two seats: Tara Petrucci Kelley Monson Renee Grant

Greece Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus replacement purchase Board of Education candidates for three seats: Miguel Millan Sean McCABE Todd Butler Septimus Scott William Maloney Jordan Stenzel

Hilton Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for two seats: Kaylee Bennett Jack Palmeri Lynda Donovan Kristine Price Melissa Levato Mike Zillioux

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for three seats: Susan Thering Lynley Guckian Caralyn Ross

Kendall Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus reserve fund usage Board of Education candidate for one seat: Rachel Fisken

LeRoy Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Woodward memorial library funding Board of Education candidates for two seats: Jacalyn Whiting Denise Duthe

Lyndonville Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition # 2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Yates community library funding Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:

Lyons Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget

Manchester-Shortsville Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Capital reserve building Board of Education candidate(s) for one seat:

Marcus Whitman Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Gorham free library funding Proposition #4 – Middlesex reading center funding Proposition #5 – Rushville reading center funding Board of Education candidates for three seats: Phyllis Frantel Scott Lambert Keri Link Rebecca Castano Sarah Stahlman

Marion Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Student representative on BOE Board of Education candidates for two seats: Christopher McKechney Amber Taber Robert Marshall

Mount Morris Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Mount Morris library funding Board of Education candidates for two seats: Deborah Schmidt Donna Todd

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Transportation eligibility – grades 1-5 Board of Education candidates for four seats: Susan Herendeen Sherry Lambert Laura Arrington Shauna Bedette Sarah Newman

Pavilion Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Board of Education candidates for one seat: Chris Jeffres Lana Flint Roxanne Holthaus

Pembroke Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget

Penfield Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for two seats: Krista Khan Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner Dana Marrer

Perry Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Capital equipment reserve fund Board of Education candidates for two seats: Julius Westfall Ian McDougall

Pittsford Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for transportation vehicles Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund for swimming facilities Board of Education candidates for two seats: Kim Huels Robin V. Scott

Rush-Henrietta Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Capital expenditures Proposition #4 – Purchase of real property Board of Education candidates for two seats: Laura Borate Carrie Silva Martin Shiloh Arthmann

Seneca Falls Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Tax levy increase Board of Education candidates for three seats: Joseph McNamara Cara Lajewski

Sodus Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget

Spencerport Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Re-establish capital reserve fun Board of Education candidates for three seats: David Gibbardo Marsha Hinman Jonathon Schallmo Lori Stone

Victor Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Proposition #3 – Vehicle purchases Board of Education candidates for three seats: Bryan Adams Holly Boisvert Debbie Palumbo-Sanders Dr. Christopher Parks Adam Snyder

Warsaw Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Board of Education candidates (not announced) for two seats:

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Public Library funding for: Wayland Free Library Cohocton Public Library E.J. Cottrell Memorial Library Proposition #3 – Student ex officio member of BOE Board of Education candidate for two seats: Phill Trautman

Wayne Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for three seats: Alba VanDelinder Kelly J. Corey Steve Gallaher

Webster Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for two seats: Christine Shuttleworth Maria Cortes Janice Richardson Dave Calus

Wheatland Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Transportation purchases Proposition #3 – Equipment purchases Proposition #4 – Establishment of capital reserve fund Board of Education candidates for three seats: Shanna Fraser Courtney Panek Keith Nicolosi

Williamson Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Bus purchases Board of Education candidates for two seats: Geoffrey Governor Angela DeFisher

Wyoming Central School District : Proposition #1 – Budget Proposition #2 – Establishment of capital reserve Proposition #3 – Authorization to withdraw from vehicle capital reserve fund Proposition #4 – Wyoming Free Circulating Library Association funding Board of Education candidates for two seats: Kaitlyn Bush Barry True

