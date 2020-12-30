Local restaurant suing Gov Cuomo, ‘I have a constitutional right to make a living’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Don Swartz is operating manager at Veneto’s Woodfired Pizza & Pasta. He says the service industry has been seriously hurting from COVID-19 restrictions. Swartz has even considered just opening his doors and operating anyways – but he doesn’t want it to get to that point. That’s why he, and almost 70 other restaurants and bars in the state are taking action in the form of a lawsuit.

Swartz says he and other restaurant owners have gone above and beyond to keep things safe – with PPE, following protocols, and mask-wearing.

“I think from day one we’ve done everything we can to help,” he said.

His problem – not being able to operate with restaurant-linked transmission for COVID-19 being so low in NYS – only 1.4% according to Governor Cuomo on Dec. 11.

“I want to have the right, I believe I do, to constitutionally make a living,” he said.

Swartz says the zoning restrictions are hurting many businesses who cannot survive on takeout only. Chuch Cerankosky, co-owner of Good Luck, Cure and Lucky’s agrees, saying in a statement,

“While we have a great respect for leadership, and severity for COVID-19, it does seem that restaurants all over the state need a more effective plan other than the color zones in order to survive economically. It is damaging to some, while benefitting others in our own community – you can drive from one zone to the other in less than ten minutes. With data in restaurants reflecting a small percentage of spread, it is punitive to groups that are not allowed to operate for regular dining services while others in yellow zone are able to operate. It’s seems to be a strategy badly hurting restaurants, hurting their ability to have jobs.”

Swartz says he ultimately wants to open his doors as soon as next week. He says the state must provide scientific evidence on Monday proving transmission is present enough to keep restaurants closed or not. If they don’t at least provide evidence, Swartz is hoping for some kind of compromise to let restaurants open with at least 50% capacity, as the lawsuit progresses. “We don’t want handouts we want to open up, want to fill restaurant safely, bring waitstaff back, back of house staff, dishwasher.”

He says this isn’t about sides, it’s about having a conversation. And when all is said and done – he’s inviting Gov Cuomo himself to share a Peroni as soon as doors can open again.

HoganWillig is the law firm representing these businesses. They said in a statement released to News 8 on Wednesday:

“We’d like to go to standards of the executive order in June of 2020, where restaurants were at 50% capacity, with social distancing, masks, where they can keep normal hours and be able to revive themselves as weeks go on. We have evidence from the restaurants we represent in Western New York and Rochester that there hasn’t been a single COVID contact trace to any of our clients, they haven’t been responsible for a single spreading of the virus, because of precautions. There is no proof of any kind they are spreading the virus, proof is to contrary.”

Swartz says not operating in-person business is also hurting the local partners he works with for wine, produce and meat.