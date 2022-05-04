FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A local jockey who started his career at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack will be competing in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Reylu Gutierrez, a native from Victor, is named on Barber Rd. in the $3,000,000 Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 7.

This will be Gutierrez’s second time competing in a Triple Crown race, but this is his first time competing in the Kentucky Derby.

Gutierrez grew up with thoroughbred racing at Finger Lakes helping his father, Luis, a current FLGR trainer.

Gutierrez began racing in 2017 and won his first victory at FLGR that year. He continued his apprentice year in 2018 and was a finalist for an Eclipse Award as Top Apprentice Rider in the nation.

Gutierrez has already had 441 wins during his short career.

Barber Road finished second in the Arkansas derby under Gutierrez to qualify for the event.

Gutierrez has a mount in the Kentucky Oaks Friday for the top three-year-old fillies and he will be in the irons of Hidden Connection for trainer Bret Calhoun.

Gutierrez is set to return to his home track to ride Tuesday. He is listed to ride Super Twenty Seven in the second race.

Officials from Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack say that fans can watch and wager on both the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby at their establishment while simulcast wagering is available daily.

Simulcast viewing of the event begins at 10:15 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.