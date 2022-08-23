ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local medical experts are weighing in on newly updated COVID guidance in schools.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday she is relaxing quarantine protocols for when a student is exposed to COVID-19, and is asymptomatic.

Now when a child is exposed, they no longer have to test negative to return back to class.

They can stay in school, and per guidance should wear a mask for 10 days, as long as there’s no symptoms.

Two local doctors say it’s an appropriate move, as vaccine rates improve and COVID transmission remains low in schools.

“We have a better idea of how it’s spread,” said Dr. Stephen Cook, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine with URMC.

Dr. Cook says he hopes parents can breathe easier, compared to a year or two ago. He says the science shows infection rates are relatively low among school-aged children, and severity is low in most cases.

“Will there be flare-ups? Will there be cases? Yes, the vaccines doesn’t prevent the disease entirely,” he said. “They protect us from being so sick, so we don’t have to go to the hospital or god forbid the ICU or death.”

Dr. Cook says our region is, “not in a bad spot” when it comes to vaccination rates for school-aged children.

He says when it comes to congregate settings in school, like a choir or a sports team, outbreaks are certainly possible. The state is leaving it up to schools to decide how they want to lay out COVID guidelines for these scenarios.

Dr. Anja Bottler, with Rochester Regional Health, says schools will have to decide on their own what work best for them: masking, routine COVID screening, or distancing when possible.

She says sports are very low-risk for complications, especially if people are moving around and distanced. Music and choirs, on the other hand, are a different case.

“I would expect we will see outbreaks, little clusters here and little clusters there,” said Dr. Bottler, Chief of Infectious Disease, Unity Hospital. “Hopefully this virus will continue to be rather mild, compared to the initial COVID virus.”

Dr. Bottler says families should take comfort in knowing that masks are proven to be effective, and will be crucial in scenarios when a student is exposed.

As the weather gets colder, she says schools and doctors will be keeping a close eye on cases.

“We have to be very honest, if there is any worsening of the situation, or serious outbreaks, we might have to go back to more mask wearing, for example, in schools,” she said.

Both doctors agree when it comes to prevention – these things are key: vaccination, basic hygiene, and knowing when to stay home.

“Good hand hygiene, stay home when you’re sick, stay up to date on your shots, not just flu and COVID – everything,” said Dr. Cook.

Dr. Cook says if you have a household where there may be some at-risk family members – there are vaccines and resources for you. There are antibodies specific to weak immune systems that can be used, so be sure to check with your primary care doctor.

In the Finger Lakes Region, about 74% percent of the population has had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Here’s a look at vaccination rates among school-aged children in our area:

>5 years, first dose: 6.3% percent

5-11 years, first dose: 36.1% percent

12-15 years, first dose: 66.2% percent

16-18 years, first dose: 67.5% percent

For more information on vaccination rates in our region, head to this link.