Local chefs spreading love during pandemic, one lasagna at a time

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Geri McMahon read about a group cooking lasagnas for people in need during the pandemic, she knew she had to be part of it.

“It’s just been so rewarding, especially people who like to cook and during the pandemic we can’t entertain we can’t make a lot of food for a lot of people so this is a nice outlet,” McMahon said.

Lasagna Love started with one San Diego woman’s vision and now spans across 47 states with more than 15,000 volunteers.

“People go onto the Lasagna Love portal and sign up and they describe briefly how many people are in their family and if there’s any food allergies.”

Why lasagna? McMahon said it’s a comfort food and it lasts and it’s hearty.

Lasagna Love is a free, no strings attached program. Anyone who loves to cook can sign up to make lasagnas and anyone who needs a hot meal can sign up to get one.

Another part of the vision is to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help.

“There’s no judgement involved, somebody doesn’t have to be saying, ‘I can’t afford a meal.’ One person who contacted said she’s working from home and has a toddler and that she’s just at the end of her rope because she just feels she’s under a lot of pressure she doesn’t have a lot of time to cook.”

She said there’s several volunteers ready to make lasagnas in our area but they need more people to sign up to receive them. McMahon has delivered five lasagnas and made more Friday. Talking about the deliveries makes her emotional.

“He actually came out and he had written a thank you note and I was very choked up when he gave me the thank you note because he was saying, ‘this means so much. To you it’s just a meal, but it’s more.'”

Back in November, Lasagna Love earned a 501 (c) 3 status as a non-profit organization.