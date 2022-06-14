CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Caledonia Police Department (CPD) has arrested and charged a Livingston County man with Reckless Assault of a Child, authorities reported on Tuesday.

On Thursday, CPD and Emergency Medical personnel responded to a call from a Caledonia residence regarding a two-month-old baby that was not breathing.

First responders found 26-year-old Zachary McCaa of Caledonia at the location as the sole caregiver during the incident.

After rushing the infant to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, officials spoke with McCaa to learn what had happened to the child.

Concurrently, members at Strong Memorial Hospital were able to gather information and evidence, resulting in assault allegations against McCaa, according to Livingston County Police.

CPD arrested McCaa on Friday, alleging that he caused serious physical injury to the child by shaking him violently on more than one occasion, and, the night of the incident, throwing the child, causing him to hit his head.

Reckless Assault of a Child occurs when a person over the age of 18 recklessly causes serious physical injury to the brain of a child younger than five by shaking, slamming, or throwing the child, causing an impact to the head.

The infant involved is currently in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

McCaa was arraigned at Livingston County Jail, and he currently remains in the custody of the Sherriff with bail set at $25,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

The investigation is still active.