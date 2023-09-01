Caledonia, N.Y. (WROC) — Zachary McCaa, 27, of Caledonia, was found guilty Friday of murdering his infant son last year.

A jury found McCaa guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police and medics responded to a home on June 14, 2022 and found the 2-month-old boy unresponsive.

McCaa, the boy’s father, had been the only caregiver in the house and police accused him of causing serious physical injury to the child by shaking him violently on more than one occasion, and, on the night of the incident, throwing the child, causing him to hit his head.

The infant was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.