ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Relentless lightning put on a show along the Lake Ontario shoreline Wednesday evening.
John Kucko captured the video above from a field in Penfield. Eric Snitil has more information below.
by: James Battaglia, John Kucko, Eric Snitil
Posted:
Updated:
by: James Battaglia, John Kucko, Eric Snitil
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Relentless lightning put on a show along the Lake Ontario shoreline Wednesday evening.
John Kucko captured the video above from a field in Penfield. Eric Snitil has more information below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now