Lehigh Station Road following accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Lehigh Station Road is closed on Friday while officials investigate a crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:24 a.m. a car was traveling eastbound on Lehigh Station Road and struck tree and a utility pole on the north side of the road. The vehicle then flipped over on to its side. The driver and sole occupant was conscious and breathing upon deputies arrival but he was transported to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the vehicle striking the pole, there are several downed power lines across Lehigh Station Road. The road is currently shut down between Nevins Road and the railroad tracks just east of Middle Road.

RG&E crews are on scene and working on the downed power lines. RG&E was unable to give an exact timeframe of how long the road will be shut down but did say that it would be at least several hours.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.