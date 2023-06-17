ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nothing says Pride Month like a drag brunch, and the Legacy community celebrated in style Saturday.

The community center was decked out in rainbows galore as residents got their groove on with talented drag performers. There was bingo, food, and even Pride Month history classes.

This was the first drag brunch event at the Legacy community, a stepping stone that organizers hope will leave an impact on the older folks in our region.

The Legacy community is certified by SAGE, a national organization that teaches how to care for seniors in the LGBTQ+ community.