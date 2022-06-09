ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of the late Tyshon Jones, a young Black man who was shot and killed by a Rochester officer, filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester late Wednesday evening.

Jones was killed in 2021 while experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the lawsuit.

“[R]ather than accommodating his disability, as required by law, RPD officers exacerbated it: they shone bright lights at him, repeatedly shouted at him through a megaphone, and surrounded him with police cars and officers,” the lawsuit reads. “They ignored his glaring need for help, and instead shot him five times.”

The family is seeking redress from the city, on the grounds that the City of Rochester has violated Jones’ rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, New York State Law, and the Constitution.

The case is Kennetha Short and Pernell Jones, Sr., in their capacity as administrators of the Estate of Tyshon Jones v. City of Rochester, in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.