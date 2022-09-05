ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many enjoy time off work this Labor Day, local unions gathered this morning to remember all the sacrifices workers have made over the years to pave the way for more fair working relations with employers.

On this Labor Day, support for Labor Unions in America is at the highest it has been since 1965. According to the latest Gallup survey, 71% of the country approves of unions. Those based around Rochester hope to build on this momentum.

Before marching in the Rochester Labor Day Parade, members of local unions gathered near the start of the route to reflect on what challenges inflation brought onto middle-class workers and those retiring in today’s economy. Emphasizing the need for long-term benefits.

“They need social security, they need their pension, and they need their savings,” Rochester Labor Council Retired Board Member Freddi Macek stated. “Needless to say you can’t rely on social security alone.”

“We just need to be able to pay our rent and buy our groceries and take care of our families,” Tara McGrain added. “Just like everybody else.”

Tara McGrain is among a group of veterinarians who just joined the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. She says due to low wages and unfair shift scheduling, her industry is experiencing a serious staff shortage.

“We can’t even stay open 24 hours anymore,” the Animal Care Assistant Vet continued. “We close at 10:00 pm and open back up at 6:00 am and it’s been like that since January. We don’t have the staff to continue to be able to take patients in.”

The Rochester Labor Council also recognized new unions launching for nurses at Rochester General Hospital, and local Starbucks. Hayleigh Fagan, a shift supervisor at one in Pittsford hopes it will clean up what she sees as a toxic work environment.

“No reason I can’t be compensated for doing the job of five people when there are only three people on the floor,” Fagan explained. “Somedays I can’t take my break until an hour before I go when I’ve been there for ten hours. That’s not safe and I shouldn’t be sick at work in a food service job expected to stay.”

Several elected officials also spoke out at the podium, sympathizing with workers’ rights to unionize. Including Mayor Malik Evans, County Executive Adam Bello, Assembly Member Harry Bronson, and Rep. Joe Morelle.

According to the Department of Labor, New York was the first state in the U.S to pass a bill in the legislature to recognize Labor Day as a holiday. Before it was declared a federal holiday in June of 1894.