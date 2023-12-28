ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A beautiful celebration of Kwanzaa was held Thursday night at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.

Thursday is the third day of the week-long cultural celebration that honors African heritage and values.

The night’s events included drumming, poetry, and educational workshops. Several more events are planned throughout the week, and families are encouraged to also practice the traditions of Kwanzaa at home.

For more information on Kwanzaa celebrations in the area click here.