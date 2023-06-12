ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local nonprofit which enables Afghan refugees and their families to resettle in our community is reaffirming that commitment at the national level.

Keeping Our Promise is one of a few hundred agencies included in a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Washington, D.C. Monday.

The document was signed by the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and head of a group called #AfghanEvac Coalition.

The goal, leaders say, is to further guide the work in giving more families the opportunity to call America home.

#AfghanEvac Coalition was formed in the fall of 2021. Its focus lies on the ongoing commitment to give Afghan refugees and their loved ones a new chance at life in the states.

“We had to compile lists to give to the state department and it was a huge group effort that we all joined together in. Keeping Our Promise has been doing this work since 2014, where we took on our first VISA advocacy case. We’re very familiar with what needs to happen to get someone here legally,” said Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise.

Smith says the agency is ahead of its own goal in the number of families it has helped to resettle here so far this year. That includes 34 families, and more than 100 refugees, that have moved to the region since January.

“Time and time again, our colleagues are bridging the gap between what resettlement agencies can provide and what our new neighbors actually need for a warm welcome. While there will always be a need for civic society to bridge the gap between government and people, for our democracy to deliver, we need government to help us shrink the gap. That’s what we’re doing here today,” said Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac Coalition.

Smith adds while the fight is not over in Afghanistan, the agency continues to work alongside others as constant advocates for those overseas.

“It’s the fact that they have someone in their corner, that they’re not left behind, that we’re fighting for their families and for them, and we’re not going to give up,” said Smith.

Keeping Our Promise continues to welcome donations to help further exceed their goal of resettling families locally.

Those interested in contributing can find more information on their website.