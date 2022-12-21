ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather service is saying to expect freezing cold temperatures and icy conditions come Friday morning.

It’s something districts are keeping a close eye on. For many, the plan is to wait and see. Even the districts who already have a half-day planned due to parent-teacher conferences.

“We hate to make a decision too early, and then it doesn’t work out,” said Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent and President of Monroe County Council of Superintendents.

But to parents out there, he said you should still be monitoring your districts situation, as some may be firming up plans Thursday afternoon or evening.

“We work with our directors of transportation, to see how roads are looking, directors of safety if districts have them, we work with our local meteorologists, the national weather service as well,” said Kosiorek.

Kosiorek says the goal is to make sure everyone is safe. Whether school is on or off.

With winter conditions like ice and freezing temps, Kosiorek is urging faculty, parents and students to take their time.

“Making sure you’re taking extra steps to be prepared so you can get to school on time and you’re not rushed,” said Kosiorek.

At the high schools, some students may be driving to school, and it might be their first time driving in these conditions.

“We’d rather have you get to school a little late, and safe,” he said. “So we will be very understanding if students are showing up a little later because of poor weather.”

Kosiorek said they’ll be salting sidewalks and entrances, should school go on. If your student is walking to school, make sure they are dressed properly for the cold and taking their time as well.

For the latest on weather conditions and cancellations, you can always download the News 8 app to your smartphone.