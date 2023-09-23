ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a full day of music, friends, fun and community as the Rochester region turned out for the ‘Concert for Katy’ benefit event.

Katy Eberts, singer and keyboardist for the Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders, was paralyzed after a serious van accident over the summer.

Popular bands like Jumbo Shrimp and ‘Appetite for Voltage played during the 8-hour event Saturday, raising funds to help offset continued medical costs.

Eberts herself also played in the show, demonstrating how much fight she has in her recovery and drive to return to her passion.

“So I’m a little overwhelmed and honored to have this much community support,” Eberts said. “It’s more than I ever could have imagined. And I only hope it continues to grow and spread love and hope to others and I’m just so grateful.”

Funds raised will also help go towards house and vehicle renovations needed to accommodate Katy’s new needs.