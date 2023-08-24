ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At 6 years old, Krisdiana “Krissy” Dillard dreamt of becoming a Karate Champion.

It’s taken two years, lots of training, tenacity and some tears, but she’s earned a spot on Team USA and is heading to the World Karate Commission (WKC) Championships in Orlando, Florida.

“From a 6-year-old to an 8-year-old, she’s shed some tears here,” said Krissy’s Karate instructor Richard Everage, Sr.

Everage calls her a hard worker and says she makes all the mistakes an 8-year-old is going to make.

“Repetition, repetition, repetition,” he explains is important to helping children achieve goals. “All those repetitions are beginning to make her a heck of a little competitor,” said Everage.

“He pushes me to be my best and he only promotes you when you’re ready,” said Krisdiana, who’s been training at Everage World Championship Karate gym for two years.

Krissy explains she loves training because she gets to make friends. She developed a love for martial arts by watching “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and karate movies with her family. Her favorite is the 2010 “Karate Kid” film starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.

“I like the one with the little black boy in it, because it just feels like there’s somebody from my race in a movie for once,” she said.

Both her Karate teacher and mom believe in Krissy.

“For her to beat out all these people and make not one, but two spots on Team USA, one for Weapons and one for Sparring, it’s absolutely amazing,” said Kay Dillard, Krissy’s mom.

Most importantly Krissy believes she can do it.

“I will become a World Champion,” Krissy proclaims.

As she prepares, Krissy taught me a little about the weapon she’ll be using in one of her competitions.

“It’s basically like a very long stick but it’s a bow and you have to be able to maneuver it around and be able to spin it,” she said.

Krissy’s mom says her daughter set this goal back in January after seeing her classmates compete in the World Championships in Ireland last year.

This year, the annual martial arts competition known as the WKC World Championships will be held in Orlando. Krissy will be competing with teams from 30 other countries.

While the trip to Florida isn’t as expensive as going to Ireland, Kay, a single mom has been saving money and organizing fundraisers this summer.

“Worlds is going to run us about $3,500 after fees. The plane tickets are around $1,000,” she adds.

Krissy’s mom, her trainer and other role models at Everage Gym know the life-long lessons she and her classmates learn during competitions and in class are priceless.

“They’re learning to compete in school and any other endeavor they choose they’re learning to do their best and that’s what it’s all about,” Everage said.

A GoFundMe account called “Help Krissy Get To Worlds” has been set up to help Krissy achieve her dream of becoming an 8-year-old Karate champion.