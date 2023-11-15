ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of Ken Dorsey’s dismissal, Josh Allen expressed personal regret for the offensive performances that got the coordinator fired. But the star quarterback believes the Bills still have the pieces in place to get out of a rut and back into a groove on offense.

“We’re not a broken offense,” Allen insisted, “we’re not a broken team.”

Allen sported a winter cap and a solemn demeanor following the Bills’ walk-through practice in the sun Wednesday, and held himself accountable for the midseason slump that cost Dorsey his job.

“The fact is, we play better as a team, we probably don’t have to make a move like that,” Allen said. “He was a big part of what we’ve been doing here in the last few years.”

Dorsey joined the Bills as quarterbacks coach in 2019, and Allen advocated for his promotion to replace Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator prior before last season.

“I love Dorsey as a human being, he’s one of the good ones,” Allen said. “He’s been in this room with me for a very long time. I feel like I owe him a lot of the success that I’ve had in my career and he’s been a huge part of that so it’s sad to see him go.”

Coach Sean McDermott cited Buffalo’s “need to be a confident offensive football team” and desire for “something new that we can be excited about,” on Tuesday when discussing his decision to move on from Dorsey and promote Joe Brady from quarterbacks coach to interim coordinator.

Slipping out off the fringe of playoff contention after losing four of the past six games, the Bills have averaged 20.5 points during that stretch, with 13 turnovers, nine committed by Allen.

“I’ve got to be better,” Allen said. “We’ve got to be better as an offense. Turnover-wise it’s abysmal when we lose and there’s no secret to that.”

Allen projected confidence, if not excitement, that the Bills’ offense to regain its footing over the final seven games of the season.

“You rely on the guys in this locker room,” Allen said. “You lean on each other. IT’s how you get back up from being knocked down. This locker room there’s been plenty of being knocked down. We’ve felt that. But again, helping each other back up and pushing each other and making sure we’re holding each other accountable for what’s been going on and how we can be better moving forward. I think it takes a lot to look at yourself in the mirror and say what can I do that’s been good and what can I do to fix that’s been bad. That’s what we’ve all got to do.”

WIVB digital producer Adam Gorski contributed.