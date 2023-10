ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 32 years on the air, John Kucko signed off as anchor for the final time Friday.

“I am NOT retiring,” John said when he made the announcement, “rather transitioning my efforts to focus entirely on my digital work.”

John’s hugely popular Kucko Camera segment will continue as a special segment running Tuesdays and Thursdays. He says the extra time out of the News 8 studio and off deadline will allow him to highlight more of our region and the world.